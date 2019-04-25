MANUEL MaryAnn (Kassouris), 77, was called home on April 22, 2019. MaryAnn was born in Dayton, Ohio on June 20, 1941, to Aristidis and Veda (Bennett) Kassouris. She was baptized in the Greek Orthodox Church. She grew up in Lexington, Kentucky and graduated from Henry Clay High School in 1960. She married her high school sweetheart in 1960 and had two children. Everyone who knew her, however, would say her first child was her dog Missy. Her lifelong passion was taking care of children and she did so faithfully working for the Fayette County School system for 31 years. She worked at Southern Junior High, Southern Elementary, and Athens-Chilesburg Elementary, but the majority of her career was spent at Athens Elementary. Her hobbies included doting on her two children, three grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews, eating out even though she was a wonderful cook, and picking winning horses at Keeneland based on their look in the paddock, name, or color of silks. MaryAnn is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Wade D. Manuel, her twin sister Marilyn Ashcraft of Lexington, her daughter Kimberly (Andy) Thornton of Lee's Summit, Missouri, her son Thomas Manuel of Lexington, her grandchildren, Beck (Karissa) White, Sydney White, and Logan Thornton, all of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Helen Ratcliff. Visitation and funeral services will be held at Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Drive, Lexington, KY 40503. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26th, from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27th, at 11:00am with visitation prior beginning at 10:00am. The burial will follow in the Lexington Cemetery. "How lucky [we were] to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard." To share a remembrance of MaryAnn or offer condolences to her family, please visit milwardfuneral.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary