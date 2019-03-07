HENDERSON Marylyn Glore, departed this life Monday, March 4, 2019 at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Marylyn Glore Henderson, daughter of the late Marie Gladys Porter Glore and Theodore Metcalf Glore was born November 14, 1928 in Paducah, Kentucky. She graduated from Lincoln High School, in Paducah, KY, in 1947. She then went on to graduate from Western Kentucky Vocational School and Beauty College in 1948. Upon completion of vocational school, she opened her own hair salon named Laverne's Beauty Shop. She then went on to work at the Bluegrass Army Depot in Lexington, KY for many years. She was united in holy matrimony to William H. Henderson in 1947. This union was blessed with four children. Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Donita Henderson Rowe of Etters, PA, Michelle (Egbert) Henderson Jones of Fairfield, OH, William H. (Angela) Henderson of Lexington, KY, and Ricky Lynn Henderson of Lexington, KY; grandchildren: William H. Henderson III, Tunisia (Rau-Ru) Weedon, Kipsigis Rowe, Ashley Henderson, Casey (Corey) Williams, and Michael Henderson; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers: late Theodore Glore and James Glore; four sisters: late Bernice Glore, Maxine Murrah, Wilma King, and Drucilla Nailing; brother-in-law: late John Henderson and Joseph Henderson Jr.; sister-in-law: Mary Ann Adams; and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. On Friday, March 8, 2019, visitation will be held from 11am-1pm with services to immediately follow at Quinn Chapel AME Church in Lexington. Services by Smith & Smith Funeral Home. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary