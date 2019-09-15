|
BIESINGER Matilda "Til" Marie, 85, of Lexington, KY, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019. She was born on April 19, 1934 in Gary, IN to the late Emil and Ernesta Gardiani Gobbi, she was a long-time resident of Chicago, IL. After graduating with a degree in Occupational Therapy from Mount Mary College in WI, Til enjoyed an extensive career as an Occupational Therapist working with young children, helping veterans with disabilities at the Hines VA Hospital and teaching at the University of Illinois in the Occupational Therapy Department. Til married Edwin "Whitey" Biesinger on November 14, 1964. They were married for 54 years and had a son, Matthew. Til and Whitey resided in Chicago, IL until 2007, when they moved to Lexington, KY to be close to extended family. Til's passion for her family and friends was manifested by her staying in close contact and cherishing the time spent with them. Til was an avid music lover and attended the Theater and Opera regularly. You could always catch Til singing or humming a Broadway tune! Til is survived by her husband, Edwin Charles Biesinger of Lexington, KY; her sister, Gloria Gobbi Plesac of Crown Point, IN; her three nieces, Michele Biesinger Atkins, Suzanne Biesinger Stewart, Natasha Biesinger Groom; three nephews, Joseph Plesac, Danny Plesac, and Ronny Plesac, all of Crown Point, IN; and many grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Matthew John Biesinger. Visitation will be on Friday, September 20, from 4-6 pm with a service immediately following at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY, presided over by Pastor Wayne Holcomb of Wellington Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lexington Rescue Mission, 444 Glen Arvin Ave., Lexington, KY 40508 or the Kentucky United Methodist Children's Home, Attn: Development Dept., 1115 Ashgrove Rd., Nicholasville, KY 40356.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sept. 15, 2019