JASPER Matt, 41, passed away Nov. 19, 2019. Born July 12, 1978 in Columbus, OH, he was the son of Sam and Kathy Jasper of Lexington, KY. Matt was an electrician at Enclave Apartments and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Survivors other than his parents include his brother, Josh Jasper; significant other, Rachel Smalley; paternal grandmother, Gwen Jasper; and four uncles, Mark (Sarah) Fox, Tim (Beth) Jasper, Steve Jasper, and Moe Quirin. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Sat., Nov. 23 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 3100 Tates Creek Rd., Lexington, KY 40502 by Rev. Dan Russell. Visitation will be 11 am Sat. until the service at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504. Kerr Brothers Funeral Home handling arrangements.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 21, 2019