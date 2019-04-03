FISCUS Matthew Max, 46, from Lexington, KY, died unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm, March 27th 2019 while on his honeymoon with his wife, Stephanie Lynn Chandler Fiscus. Matt was a graduate of Tates Creek High School and Eastern Kentucky University. He had a positive outlook and lifted up the spirits of those around him with his magnetic personality, infectious smiles and loving hugs. He was a friend to all and always saw the best in everyone. His presence could light up the room. Matt was a great father, son, brother, husband, uncle, animal lover and UK sports fan. His ability to connect to people was an asset to his sales career. He was an award winning leader in building Energy Star homes and retrofitting existing homes for energy efficiency. He also wrote two books on the subject. Matt's generosity lives on as his donated organs will let others live! Survivors include spouse Stephanie, parents Jackie Fiscus, Max Fiscus, daughter Morgan and son Will, their mother Renee Schmitz Bergner, sister Laura (Allen) Finfrock, and brother Fred (Crissy) Fiscus, nieces and nephews Maggie and Clay Fiscus, Sarah and Joseph Finfrock and step children Gage, Jayde and Johnathan. He was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Fiscus. Memorial Services will be Saturday, April 6th at 4:00 P.M. at Central Christian Church. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, April 6th 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Memorials are suggested to Central Christian Church, 205 E. Short Street, Lexington, KY. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary