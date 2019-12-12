Home

Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
(859) 276-1415
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
Service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Milward Funeral Directors
391 Southland Dr.
Lexington, KY 40503
View Map
GIBBS Matthew, 91, husband of the late Betty Gibbs and son of the late Matthew and Addie Gibbs, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Born in Corbin, KY, he was a graduate of Union College, a veteran, and enjoyed a happy marriage to the love of his life for 66 years. Matthew spent his working years as a pharmaceutical rep for A. H. Robins and enjoyed many hobbies. He was most famous for his love of cooking and serving others with his food. He was a member of South Elkhorn Christian Church where he selflessly served. Matt is survived by three daughters, Ellen (Kevin) Dennison, Margaret Craig, and Susan (Doug) Meyer; 6 grandchildren, Cara (Jason) Groth, Alyssa (Andy) McSpadden, Allison (Josh) Craig, Justin (Lavinia) Craig, Matthew and Ashley Meyer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Glenda (Don) Akers; and many nieces and nephews all who mourn his passing. Visitation will be Fri., Dec. 13, 2019, 11:30 to 1:30 followed by the service at 1:30, Milward-Southland. Interment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 12, 2019
