GIBBS Matthew, 91, husband of the late Betty Gibbs and son of the late Matthew and Addie Gibbs, passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Born in Corbin, KY, he was a graduate of Union College, a veteran, and enjoyed a happy marriage to the love of his life for 66 years. Matthew spent his working years as a pharmaceutical rep for A. H. Robins and enjoyed many hobbies. He was most famous for his love of cooking and serving others with his food. He was a member of South Elkhorn Christian Church where he selflessly served. Matt is survived by three daughters, Ellen (Kevin) Dennison, Margaret Craig, and Susan (Doug) Meyer; 6 grandchildren, Cara (Jason) Groth, Alyssa (Andy) McSpadden, Allison (Josh) Craig, Justin (Lavinia) Craig, Matthew and Ashley Meyer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Glenda (Don) Akers; and many nieces and nephews all who mourn his passing. Visitation will be Fri., Dec. 13, 2019, 11:30 to 1:30 followed by the service at 1:30, Milward-Southland. Interment will be at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. www.milwardfuneral.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 12, 2019