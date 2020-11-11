Matthew J DeBoor, III
November 20, 1959 - October 19, 2020
Pensacola, Florida - Matthew "Matt" James DeBoor III, 60, passed away October 19, 2020 in Pensacola, Florida.
Matt was born on November 20, 1959 in Lexington, KY to Matthew DeBoor, Jr. and Jane White DeBoor Crosby. He graduated from Henry Clay High School and attended the University of Kentucky and Mercer University.
Matt is preceded in death by his father, Matthew James DeBoor, Jr.
He is survived by his children Lauren DeBoor, Julia DeBoor, and Katherine DeBoor; mother, Jane White DeBoor Crosby; sister, Irene (Dinwiddie) Lampton; stepmother, Shirley DeBoor; stepbrother, Ron (Lori) Edwards; stepsisters, Cindy (Louis) Morgan, Denise (Scott) Mayes; uncle, Michael (Paula) DeBoor and many cousins.
Graveside services are November 13, 2020 at 2pm, Calvary Cemetery 874 W. Main Street, Lexington, KY 40508
Honorary Pallbearers: Frank Wilson, Kirk Wilson, Tom Beebe, Mike Angelucci, Tom Graham, John Cotton, and Greg Adams.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Hope For All Pets, P.O. Box 31, Somerset, KY 42502, PayPal HopeForAllPetsInc@outlook.com , or the charity of your choice
.