Matthew Jerome Madison
MADISON Matthew Jerome, entered eternal rest on September 2, 2020. He was born October 16, 1936 to the late William and Carrie Madison. Mackey, as he was affectionately known, was an avid hunter and fisherman. He leaves cherished memories to his wife of 40 years, Carolyn; sons Matthew Sweat, David, Mark (Maria), and Matthew Madison; daughters Juanita Moberly, Vickie (Mark) Carter, and Tracy Martin, and a special friend Calvin Underwood. Mackey was memorialized on September 10, 2020. The family acknowledges all acts of kindness from his brothers, sisters, family and friends.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Sep. 17, 2020.
