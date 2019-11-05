|
Matthew Clyde Jones, 46, of Nicholasville, Kentucky, passed away in Nicholasville on November 2 due to complications of diabetes and renal disease. Jones was born on February 5, 1973, in Lexington, Kentucky to Clyde Jones, Jr., and Billye Sue Watts, and graduated from Jessamine County High School in 1991. He was a huge Kentucky Wildcats fan, so much so that he’ll even be buried sporting a Cats sweatshirt. He loved all sports and card games and was a bonafide TV expert. Before becoming ill, Jones worked for many years at the Kentucky Blood Center. A jovial and fun-loving person, all of his mourners remember him warmly, always saying “that’s Matt” with a smile. He was preceded in death by his father Clyde Jones, Jr., and his stepfather, Ralph Watts. He is survived by his mother, Billye Sue Watts, his two sisters, Kim Porch (Jason Porch) and Kristin Williams (David Williams), his stepsister Patti Gullette (Bobby Gullette), stepbrother David Watts (Sylvia Watts), his niece Kaylee Porch and nephews Kyle Estes, Jacob Estes, Baron Williams, and Colton Williams, as well as four step-nephews and -nieces and ten grand-nephews and -nieces, all of whom loved and continue to love him dearly. The pallbearers for Jones’ funeral will be Kyle Estes, Jake Estes, Colton Williams, Trent Hamlin, Donny Welch, Sean Wallace, James McDowell, and Marc deMichele. Visitation services will be held at Betts and West Funeral Home from 4-9pm on Wednesday, November 6, and 11am-1pm on Thursday, November 7. Funeral services will be held at Betts and West at 1pm on November 7. Online guestbook www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 5, 2019