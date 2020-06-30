The world lost a kind, clever soul with the passing of Matthew "Doc" Robertson of Winchester on June 18, 2020 at age 75. An ever-amiable family man with a big heart and a quick wit, Doc enjoyed over 51 years of marriage with his beloved Eileen, together raising two treasured children and becoming proud grandparents. Doc graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington and studied at UK before serving with the U.S. Army Reserve and becoming a plant manager at Southern States Cooperative in a career spanning 43 years. Doc enjoyed golfing with friends, relaxing with his wife at home, and traveling with her on fun weekend getaways or on family vacations to the mountains or coast. A strong proponent of progressive values, Doc was boldly outspoken but respectfully good-humored in all of his conversations. Doc is survived by his wife Eileen, children Bo and Christianne ; grandsons, John and Lucas, and numerous other cherished relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of Doc's life will be scheduled at a time to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store