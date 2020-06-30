Matthew "Doc" Robertson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The world lost a kind, clever soul with the passing of Matthew "Doc" Robertson of Winchester on June 18, 2020 at age 75. An ever-amiable family man with a big heart and a quick wit, Doc enjoyed over 51 years of marriage with his beloved Eileen, together raising two treasured children and becoming proud grandparents. Doc graduated from Lafayette High School in Lexington and studied at UK before serving with the U.S. Army Reserve and becoming a plant manager at Southern States Cooperative in a career spanning 43 years. Doc enjoyed golfing with friends, relaxing with his wife at home, and traveling with her on fun weekend getaways or on family vacations to the mountains or coast. A strong proponent of progressive values, Doc was boldly outspoken but respectfully good-humored in all of his conversations. Doc is survived by his wife Eileen, children Bo and Christianne ; grandsons, John and Lucas, and numerous other cherished relatives and friends. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of Doc's life will be scheduled at a time to be determined.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scobee Funeral Home
219 West Lexington Ave.
Winchester, KY 40391
(859) 744-2422
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved