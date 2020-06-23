Matthew Scott Sparks, 23, of West Brown Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky died Sunday, June 21, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident in Woodford County. Matthew was born in Lexington, Kentucky on April 26, 1997 to Ronnie Lee Sparks Sr. and Michele Irick Colette Laber. Survivors include two sons, Andrew Lee Sparks, Hunter Matthew Sparks and daughter, Remington Kate Sparks, three sisters, Melissa (James) Davis, Gina Lynn (Larry) Buckler and Latosha Lynn Laber. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Lee Sparks, Jr., and Michael Lawrence Sparks. The family held a private visitation and chose cremation as final disposition. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.