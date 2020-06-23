Matthew Sparks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Scott Sparks, 23, of West Brown Street, Nicholasville, Kentucky died Sunday, June 21, 2020 as the result of a motorcycle accident in Woodford County. Matthew was born in Lexington, Kentucky on April 26, 1997 to Ronnie Lee Sparks Sr. and Michele Irick Colette Laber. Survivors include two sons, Andrew Lee Sparks, Hunter Matthew Sparks and daughter, Remington Kate Sparks, three sisters, Melissa (James) Davis, Gina Lynn (Larry) Buckler and Latosha Lynn Laber. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronnie Lee Sparks, Jr., and Michael Lawrence Sparks. The family held a private visitation and chose cremation as final disposition. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved