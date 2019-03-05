JUSTICE Mattie Adams, 85, of Lexington was born March 07,1933 at Branham Hollow in Powell County, Ky. She was the daughter of the late Sadie Branham and Decoursey Adams. Along with her parents, Mattie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Justice, two brothers: John Calvin Adams and Decoursey Adams; Three sisters: Opal Venable, Marie Lewis, and Ruby Griggs. Survivors include: Two sons; Dr. Frank D. Justice II (Allyson) of Pikeville, Jason Ledford Justice (Kim) of Lexington. Two daughters; Bridget Justice of Lexington, Ky and Karla Justice Corbin (Paul) of Pikeville, KY. One sister; Stanley Horton of Powell County, Ky. Nine grandchildren; Brittany Blair Boggs (Shawn), Adam Blair, Jessica Justice, Don Paul Corbin (Kari Lynn), Matthew Corbin (Heather), Franklin Drew Justice, Kaitlyn Justice Newsome (Jordan Paul), Morgan Taylor Justice, Lincoln Ashford Justice; Eleven great grandchildren; Jackson Boggs, Mattie Boggs, Addison Boggs, Brady Corbin, Tristen Corbin, Scott Douglas Corbin, Kai Corbin, Justice Beall, Sawyer Beall, Jacobson Beall and Remington Corbin. A faithful servant of Christ; Mattie along with her husband of 59 years, Frank, founded and operated the following businesses: Justice Shoe Store, Mari Dru Shop, Jerry's Restaurant, Velocity Market, Long John Silvers, Mac Mining, Mac Coal Sales, Frank Justice Furniture, Triple J Farm and Dell Ridge Farm. She will be remembered for her generous gifts to students, local education institutions, church missions work and Habitat for Humanity through the Frank and Mattie Justice Charitable Foundation. Mattie was honored in the 2013 Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame for the University of Pikeville. She was recognized in 2002 with the Joseph W. Kelly Award from the Kentucky Board of Education. She was an honorary distinguished alumnus for Pikeville Independent Schools in 2002. She received a Doctor Humane Letters Degree from Pikeville College in 2004 and an Honorary Alumni Award from the University of Pikeville Alumni Association in 2011. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: Mission Works % Main Street Church of Christ, PO Box 2747, Pikeville, KY 41502 or the University of Pikeville, 147 Sycamore Street, Pikeville KY 41501. Visitation for Mrs Justice was held Monday March 4, 2019 at North Lexington Church of Christ, located at: 2280 Hume Road in Lexington, Kentucky, beginning at 5:00 P.M. and going until time for services at 7:00 P.M.. She will be brought back to Pikeville, Kentucky, Main Street Church of Christ Tuesday for a visitation beginning at 11:00 A.M. until time for funeral services at 2:00 P.M. burial will follow at Johnson Memorial Park. The register book may be viewed and signed at: www.jwcallfuneralhome.com Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary