Maude Jeanette Coda Morgan
VERSAILLES, KY MORGAN Maude Jeanette Coda, 87, of Versailles, KY died Aug. 9, 2020. Born April 2, 1933 in Combs, KY, she was the daughter of the late Sherman and Gladys Coda. She is survived by her husband Harold Morgan and sons Keith (Peggy) Morgan and Stuart (Julie) Morgan; two grandsons, Jeff and Cody Morgan; and four sisters, Betty, Shirley, Jean, and Elaine. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, 5-8 PM, Milward-Man O' War, 1509 Trent Blvd. and funeral services will be held on Fri., Aug. 14, 2020, 10:30 AM. Interment will be at Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.milwardfuneral.com.

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 12, 2020.
