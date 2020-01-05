Home

Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
(502) 863-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
View Map
Maureen Sloan Obituary
Maureen Mitchell Taylor Estepp Sloan, 92, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1927 in Lexington, KY to the late Lafe and Josie Worsham Taylor. Maureen was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, going to Jot Em Down stores, and she was a former foster parent. Maureen is survived by her son, James Sloan of Frankfort, KY and also Wayne Harvill whom was like a son; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and brother, Ernest Taylor of Lexington, KY. She was preceded in death by sons, Mike, Terry, Gary, and Mitch Estepp, grandson, Shawn, and also a brother, Lafe Taylor, Jr. Visitation for Maureen will be Tuesday at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 11am-2pm with service to follow at 2pm with Rev. Ron Cook and Chaplain Esther Sapp officiating. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery. The family appreciates the love and compassion shown by Wayne and Wanda, and the staff of Dover Manor. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 5, 2020
