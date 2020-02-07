|
Maurice Clark Alsop, 91, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born on October 13, 1928 to the late Charles Lewis and Ora Elizabeth (Lynam) Clark, and raised in Minorsville, Scott County, Kentucky. She attended Minorsville Christian Church, Northside Christian Church, and Hill 'N' Dale Christian Church. Maurice was a Finance Director for the City of Georgetown. Maurice is survived by her daughter, Jeannie (Patrick) Monroe, twin sister, Marie Clark Towles, nephews, David H. (Sharon) Clark, Donald (BeBe) Clark, and Freddie (Ella) Towles, nieces, Vata Gillispie and Cathy Gail Hall, and a host of great and great great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brothers, Herman H. Clark, J. L. Clark, and Austin R. Clark, sisters, Emma Lee Hisle and Marguerite Crask. Funeral services will be conducted at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home at 2:00pm on Monday, February 10, 2020 with Brother Derrel Cone officiating. Maurice will be laid to rest in Masonic Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Freddie Towles, David H. Clark, Patrick Monroe, Donald Clark, John Clark Towles, Charles Austin Clark, Terry Goble, and Josh Crutcher. Family and friends may visit from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Donations may be made in Maurice's name to Minorsville Christian Church, 5130 Owenton Road, Stamping Ground, Kentucky 40379; Lyndon Christian Church, 8125 La Grange Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40222; Globe International, P.O. Box 3040, Pensacola, Florida 32516-3040 (memo on check "Preference for Stubenrauch Family"). Fond memories and words of condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 7, 2020