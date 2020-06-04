Maxine Reed, age 76, widow to Harold James Reed, passed away in Georgetown on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born May 30, 1944 in Reading, Ohio, to the late Sebie and Dessel Lou Holbrook Walters. Maxine graduated from Salyersville High School and was an employee for Wal-Mart for 25 years, during that time she served as a Personnel Manager. She is survived by her son, Harold Jason Reed (Michele) of Winchester, Kentucky, daughters, Jimalee Fitzpatrick (Matthew) and Darla Stacy (Norris), both of Sadieville, Kentucky, grandchildren: Josh Reed, Quentin Stacy, Taylor Stacy, Jordan Reed, Hunter Fitzpatrick, Emily Reed and Sydney Fitzpatrick and great grandchildren: Cooper Sebastian and Mason Stacy. She is also survived by her sisters: Christine Walters of Ohio and Perlenia Gray of Lexington, Kentucky. Maxine was preceded in death by her sister and brothers: Irene Hoskins, Clark Preston Walters and Alex Clay Walters. Visitation for family and friends of Maxine will be Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with a 1:00 pm service, all at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Rev. Harry Hargis officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery with pallbearers being: Josh Reed, Quentin Stacy, Jordan Reed, Phillip Howard, Matthew Reed and Justin Reed. Fond memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 33% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend. We, at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home would like to thank the family for understanding during this time of change and for allowing us to care for their loved one.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jun. 4, 2020.