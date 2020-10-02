1/
Medley Juanita
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Medley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
70 of Livingston, passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in the Red Bird community of Whitley County, KY on July 31, 1950 the daughter of Dave and Sudie Jackson Sizemore. She had been a restaurant operator and homemaker and was a member of Morning View Holiness Church. She loved her grandchildren and being with her family. She is survived by her sons, Anthony and Jill Medley of Mt. Vernon, Jamie and Merita Medley of London, Jason and Natasha Medley of Livingston, and Dougie and Samantha Medley, also of Livingston; a sister, Bessie Jones of Corbin; and eight grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Kerrigan, Kameryn, Ethan, Maggie, Maddox, and Myla Medley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Billy Medley; brothers, Ray, Estill, Roscoe, Toleman, John, and Carl; and sisters, Sally, Ruby, Ethel, and Jessie. Funeral services for Mrs. Medley will be conducted Friday, October 2 at 1:00 PM at Livingston Pentecostal Church by Bros. Phillip Doan, Jim Miller, and Burgess Daugherty. Burial will follow in the Pittsburg Cemetery in Laurel County. Friends may call at the church from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Thursday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Medley’s online obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dowell & Martin Funeral Home
365 W Main St
Mount Vernon, KY 40456
(606) 256-2991
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved