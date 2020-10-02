Medley Juanita

70 of Livingston, passed from this life on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her home. She was born in the Red Bird community of Whitley County, KY on July 31, 1950 the daughter of Dave and Sudie Jackson Sizemore. She had been a restaurant operator and homemaker and was a member of Morning View Holiness Church. She loved her grandchildren and being with her family. She is survived by her sons, Anthony and Jill Medley of Mt. Vernon, Jamie and Merita Medley of London, Jason and Natasha Medley of Livingston, and Dougie and Samantha Medley, also of Livingston; a sister, Bessie Jones of Corbin; and eight grandchildren, Hunter, Hayden, Kerrigan, Kameryn, Ethan, Maggie, Maddox, and Myla Medley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bro. Billy Medley; brothers, Ray, Estill, Roscoe, Toleman, John, and Carl; and sisters, Sally, Ruby, Ethel, and Jessie. Funeral services for Mrs. Medley will be conducted Friday, October 2 at 1:00 PM at Livingston Pentecostal Church by Bros. Phillip Doan, Jim Miller, and Burgess Daugherty. Burial will follow in the Pittsburg Cemetery in Laurel County. Friends may call at the church from 6:00 to 9:00 PM Thursday. Arrangements are by Dowell & Martin Funeral Home. Please visit www.DowellMartin.com
or Dowell & Martin Funeral Home’s Facebook page to view Mrs. Medley’s online obituary.