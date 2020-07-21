1/1
Megan Lauren SHARP
1988 - 2020
Megan Lauren Sharp, 32, passed away July 18, 2020. She was born on May 28, 1988 in Lexington. She graduated from Brenau Academy in Gainesville, Georgia. Megan embraced her interests, her causes and the people she loved with passion and tenacity. She was a talented artist, skilled at drawing, especially portraits. Megan had a heart for helping people that was most obvious through her unending generosity, support and loyalty to her friends. Her time working with her grandfather, Don Ball, on his non-profit work was the work she found most rewarding and meaningful. She loved her cat, Jasmine and her dog, Turkey wholeheartedly. Megan is survived by her father, William Barrett “Barry” Sharp; her mother, Lisa Hays Ball; her sister, Maggie (Nathan) Carter, and their children, Savannah and Wesley; her brother, Will (fiancée Makaylyn Stone) Sharp; her paternal grandparents, William and Judy Sharp; and her maternal grandmother, Mira Snider Ball. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Don Ray Ball. Services for Megan will be private, at Milward-Man O’ War. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations suggested to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, at https://www.bbrfoundation.org/ Visit www.milwardfuneral.com

Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jul. 21, 2020.
