Obituary Condolences Flowers TODD Meggan Hume - "Perfume", 48, born 24 December 1970 in Lexington, KY; died 11 February 2019, Central Baptist Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky from cancer. She will be missed forever. Meggan is survived by her parents Celinda Eldridge Todd and William Anthony Todd and stepmother Jean Ann Todd, all of Lexington, and her beloved brother William Duncan Todd and sister-in-law Kristine K Todd, and their daughter Sophia Estelle "Stella" Todd, all of Dallas, Texas; her loving Uncle Wallace B. Eldridge III (Bethlehem, Pa), her cousin Patricia Todd Bausch and her children (Neptune Beach, FL) and her mother Pasquena Stefanini Todd (Pikeville, KY). Meggan was predeceased by her cousin Pamela Todd May, and her maternal and paternal grandparents. She is survived by numerous caring cousins. Meggan attended Sayre School in Lexington (preschool through twelfth grade), graduated in 1988, and moved to Boston MA in the Fall to attend Boston University. She dropped out after a year and pursued her musical Muse and creative dreams, and eventually purchased a record (vinyl) store, "Pipeline", in Harvard Square with colleague Gloria Winquist, There she met and worked with gobs of lifetime friends. Meggan and Gloria owned and operated "Pipeline" for five years before they sold it to pursue other endeavors. Meggan applied to Harvard College to further her education. She was accepted into the Computer Science degree program and graduated with honors in 2005. Among other endeavors, she paid tuition and living expenses by selling used records. After graduation, she worked in Computer Science in various tech companies in the Boston area, including IBM where she worked with the Watson program (answers only). For the last four years, Meggan has worked for the LumiraDX company where she was a Senior Computer Engineering code writer, whose team has recently developed a medical device with great promise. In addition to being a creative code writer and oh so smart, she was a unique fashion trend setter, avid reader, super foodie, major game player, digital and otherwise, lover of music, the arts, kitties and a collector of wee items that could be easily tucked in a pocket; and, she always, always, found joy in the ridiculous. Special, special thanks to Meggan's colleagues and administrative staff at LumiraDX for their support of Meggan and her family throughout her illness. They have smoothed the family's journey with the best care and love throughout. We're forever indebted. There will be a celebration of Meggan's life and legacy in the Spring 2019 in Boston for her family of loving friends on the Planet Earth. The date and other particulars will be announced as soon as finalized. Other expressions of sympathy may be made to one's favorite cause/charity. The family would like to thank the superb medical staff of Central Baptist Hospital Cancer Care and Hospice Centers for their stellar and loving care. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 14, 2019