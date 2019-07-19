|
MAREFAT Mehrangiz Khashe, 92, wife of Reza Marefat, died July 17, 2019 at Baptist Health Lexington in Lexington, KY. Born June 7, 1927 in Tehran, Iran, she was the daughter of the late Ahmad and Jamileh Khashe and was a homemaker. Survivors include three of four children, Daryoush (Nancy) Marefat, Kourosh (Lavin) Marefat, and Mehrdad "Mike" (Becky) Marefat; three brothers, Manoucher Khashe, Bahman Khashe, and Mohammad Ali Khashe; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nahid Marefat. A private graveside service and burial will be held at Blue Grass Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11:30 am 1:30 pm Sat., July 20 at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home, 3421 Harrodsburg Rd., Lexington, KY 40513. Memorial contributions are suggested to Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Dr., Lexington, KY 40517 or Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 19, 2019