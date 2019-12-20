Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Melanie Burwell


1959 - 2019
Melanie Burwell Obituary
(60) passed away suddenly on December 16, 2019 following heart surgery. She will never be forgotten by anyone who knew her. She was born March 9, 1959 in Hartford, Connecticut, to Judith Burwell and the late Matthew D. Mermelstein. The family soon moved to Meriden, Connecticut where she spent a happy childhood with her sisters, Leah Tolliver, Julie Burwell and Leslie Childers. Mel was one of a kind and lived her life her way. She dearly loved her family, including her niece Elise Tolliver, nephew Reed Childers and her cat, Patty. She also loved to read mystery novels, watch the Weather Channel, play cribbage, have her nails done, water her flower garden , the number 3, walk in the park (4 miles a day, never less), and diet mountain dew. Not one to cook much, Mel was famous for her meatballs, mac n cheese, and green bean casserole-always fan favorites at any event. Her love of cheese was shared by many and there was always a cheese plate if Mel was coming over. Her family will miss her forever. A celebration of life will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 1pm followed by a gathering at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing, Nicholasville, KY. Memorial contributions suggested to the Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, KY 40504, or Woodstock Animal Foundation, 843 Lane Allen Road, Lexington KY 40504.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Dec. 20, 2019
