Melanie Lopez

Melanie Joy Lopez, age 3, went to be with angels Tuesday, July 21, 2020 due to injuries sustained in a motor incident. She was born April 25, 2017 to Arturo Lopez Mendez and Cassondra Dixon. She loved unicorns, horses, and llamas. She enjoyed playing outside with siblings and catching lightning bugs. Her favorite princess was Princess Ana and she proudly knew how to count to ten, recite the ABC’s and knew all the colors. She will be deeply missed by her parents, Arturo and Cassondra; siblings, Makiya, Kaden, Sofia, Leah; grandparents, Rhea and David Dixon, great-grandmother, Violet Grosswiler; grandmother, Rogeli Mendez; and grandfather Jaime Lopez. She is also survived by aunts, Beatriz Lopez, Xochilt Lopez, Elizabet Lopez, Lucinda Lopez and Elda Lopez; uncles, Antelmo Lopez, Mendez Diego Lopez and Yimmy Lopez; and other aunts and uncles, Yolanda and Anthony Straughn, Amanda Dixon, Miranda Dixon, Larenda and Abimael Madonado, Lucinda and Tim Patterson, Carlinda Dixon and Charles Dixon; great-aunts and great-uncles, Billy and Rose Dixon, Pamela Shinn; as well as many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Lucian S. Grosswiler and Ray E. Dixon; grandmother, Doris Faye Dixon; great-aunts, Carla Dixon Bowers, Viola Kolar, and Virginia Dunham; great uncle, Earl Dunham; cousin, Chuck Dunham. Friends and family may call Thursday July 30, 2020 from 3:00- 6:00 p.m. at the Evans Funeral Home, 314 E. Main street, Norwalk Oh 44857. A funeral service will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church. To honor Melanie’s life, the family request attendees wear pink or a cheerful color. Private burial will be held at Cyrus Cemetery.



