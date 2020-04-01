|
Melanie Marie Bates, 45, wife of Kelly Robert Bates of East Main Street, Wilmore, Kentucky died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 30, 1974 to the Marcus Lee Dock and Carolyn Van Valin Dock. In addition to her husband and parents survivors include her loving daughter, Madison Leigh Bates and two sisters, Amy Bowman and Jenny McIlrath. Private services will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at Wilmore Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Melanie and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 1, 2020