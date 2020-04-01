Home

POWERED BY

Services
Betts & West Funeral Home
404 North Main Street
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 885-4173
Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Marie Bates


1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
Melanie Marie Bates Obituary
Melanie Marie Bates, 45, wife of Kelly Robert Bates of East Main Street, Wilmore, Kentucky died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on July 30, 1974 to the Marcus Lee Dock and Carolyn Van Valin Dock. In addition to her husband and parents survivors include her loving daughter, Madison Leigh Bates and two sisters, Amy Bowman and Jenny McIlrath. Private services will be Friday, April 3, 2020 at Wilmore Cemetery. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve Melanie and her family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -