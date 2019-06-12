Home

Clark Legacy Center
601 East Brannon Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
(859) 271-1111
39, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. She was born in Lexington, KY to Donald and Sharon Johnson on November 4, 1979. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her daughters, Hannah Lamb, Kaela Walker, and Kasey Walker, all of Lexington; her brothers, Christopher Johnson, Lexington, Ronnie (Peggy) Johnson and Larry (Jaqueline) Johnson, Jr, both of Irvine; and her maternal grandmother, Peggy Kersey, Lexington. She is preceded in death by her brother, Bradley Johnson. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Visitation will be 1:00 PM until the time of service. Bruce Carpenter will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Green House 17 greenhouse17.org. www.clarklegacycenter.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 12, 2019
