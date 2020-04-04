|
Melissa Collins, 53, wife to Delbert Collins, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Georgetown, Kentucky. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on September 27, 1966 and was the daughter of the late Lewis Vance, Linda Ferguson Vance, and Joseph Bartley, and also the daughter of Kathy Vance and Hope Bartley. Melissa was a member of Victory Life Church, a retired apartment manager and also a homemaker. She enjoyed reading her bible. She is also survived by her son, Joshua (Jessica) Collins, and daughter, Shanda (Paul) Stephenson, both of Georgetown, Kentucky; grandchildren, Alexander Johnson, Connor Stephenson, Clayton Stephenson, Riley Collins, Kaydence Collins, and Swayze Collins. Also left to cherish her memory are her brothers, Billy Bartley and Joseph Bartley, both of Georgetown, Kentucky and sisters, Becky Vance-Wade (Bobby) of Georgetown, Kentucky and Melissa Hammond of Owenton, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Kim Vance. Melissa was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Vance. Due to COVID-19 virus restrictions, private services will be held for her family. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 4, 2020