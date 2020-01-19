|
Melissa "Missy" A. Morris Jolliff, age 61, wife of Jeff A. Jolliff, passed away at her home in Georgetown, on Friday, January 17, 2020. She was born in Salem, Ohio on July 3, 1958 to Helen Ward Morris of Boardman, Ohio and the late Paul Morris. Missy attended Georgetown First United Methodist Church, was a graduate of Baldwin Wallace College in Ohio, a Board member of Kentucky Cancer Link and an avid activist for Susan G. Komen Foundation. She was a Business Analysts with Toyota Tsusho America, helped with Elizabeth House and loved gardening. In addition to her husband, Jeff, and her mother, Helen, she is survived by her brothers, Jeffrey Morris of Wexford, Pennsylvania, Stephen Morris of Columbiana, Ohio, Mitchell Morris of Catawba, North Carolina, and her sisters, Deborah Dickey of Plano, Texas and Jennifer Rosback of Paoli, Pennsylvania. Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 3pm to 9pm at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral services for Missy will be 1pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 with Rev. Greg Gallaher officiating. Burial will follow the service at Georgetown Cemetery with pallbearers being: Bruce Albert, Jason Smith, Kevin Alexander, Rick Henderson, Hawley Scott and David Holcomb. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Missy's Mission, https://kycancerlink.org/missys-mission/ Your favorite memory or a word of condolences may be sent to the family at www.tuckeryoucmwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 19, 2020