Melissa Kathryn Scott, 34, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 as a result of a motorcycle accident in Jessamine County. She was born on July 1, 1985 in Petoskey, Michigan to Calvin James Pemberton and Catherine Elizabeth Novack (Ron) Scott. Melissa was the owner of The Dirt Diva cleaning service. Survivors include her son, Ethan Dale True, daughters, Sophia Katherine True and Emylia “Millie” Fahy Haney brothers, Nicholas E. Scott, Roy “Conner” (Adriana) Scott, sister, Naomi Star (Chris) Newby, nephews, Logan Scott, Cassius Henry Scott, Mason Fields and nieces, Haley Fields and Madison Newby. one uncle Philip R (Sandy) Novack, aunts Bobbie K. (Tracy) Southworth, Linda R. (Robert) East, Joetta L. (Mike) Weiss and their respective families. Memorial services will be at a later date. Betts & West is honored to serve the Scott family. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 17, 2020.