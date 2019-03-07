Resources More Obituaries for Melissa Catron Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Melissa Kay Catron

Melissa Kay Catron, 51, wife of Charles Daniel Catron, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Georgetown, Kentucky on August 24, 1967 to the late Ellis Lee Williamson, Sr. and Gladys Georgia Henderson Williamson. Melissa was a graduate of Scott County High School, a former employee of Scott County School System, and also worked at The Pavillion - Scott County Parks & Recreation. She liked yard sales, auctions, going on vacation, and enjoyed spending time with family. Melissa is survived by brother, Harry Dean Williamson of Georgetown, Kentucky, sisters, Vada Evans of Scott County, Carolyn Sue Brewer, Peggy Louise Fitzgerald, and Lisa Jean Rogers, all of Georgetown, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by brothers, Walter Franklin Williamson and Ellis Lee Williamson, Jr. Visitation for family and friends will be Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10am-2pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. Service will begin at 2pm with Dr. Rob Muncy officiating, and burial will follow in Georgetown Cemetery. The following will serve as pallbearers, Michael Ray, Steven Brewer, Greg Williamson, Ron Neal, Mike Short, and Eric Sexton. Nathan Catron and Aaron Stevens will serve as honorary pallbearers.