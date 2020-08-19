JACKSON Melissa (Wissy) Read Day, 95 , of Lexington, KY passed away August 5, 2020 with her son by her side. She was born to the late Willey Griffin Gayle and Bertwal Chapin Read in Little Silver, NJ on July 30, 1925. She attended Brenau Academy in Gainsville, GA and Miss Semple's School in NYC. She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Mary (Tuni) Read Chipman, Willey (Tibby) Gayle West Elebash, and two husbands; Fairfield P. Day and Douglass G. Jackson. She is survived by her son; Tallifer Rees (Rita) Day and two grandsons; Tallifer Rees (Lauren) Day Jr. and Brent Howland (Jennifer) Day and four great-grandchildren; Reese Day, Grant Day, Ella Day, and Caleb Fields. A long time resident of Montgomery, Melissa was an accomplished portrait painter, painting several of her family members and numerous residents of Montgomery. To finance art school she spent a year touring the country with Ringling Brother's Circus, riding elephants and as a showgirl wearing elaborate costumes. Melissa was a member of The Church of Ascension where she sang in the choir, the Tintagel Club, and The Montgomery Country Club. There will be a private grave side service at The Church of Ascension Memorial Garden at a future date.



