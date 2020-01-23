|
|
|
Melvin Dalton Hutchison, 81, of Butler, KY, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the St. Elizabeth Health Care in Ft. Thomas, KY. Born on January 8, 1939 in Falmouth, KY, he was the only child of the late Harry Dalton and Ruie Naomi Powell Hutchison. A 1958 graduate of Falmouth High School, he worked at the former Fisher’s Chevrolet in Falmouth for 34 years. He was a member of the Falmouth Christian Church, a Kentucky Colonel, and a true Kentucky Wildcat Basketball fan. He is survived by his cousins and caregivers, Ronnie (Rhonda) Hutchison of Falmouth, KY, Amber Brewer of DeMossville, KY; and a host of extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Bro. Kyle Marlette officiating. The visitation will be from 12-2 pm on Friday preceding the service at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth. Memorials are suggested to the River Valley Nursing Home Activity Fund: 305 Taylor Street, Butler, KY 41006. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Jan. 23, 2020