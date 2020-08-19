SMITHERS Deacon Melvin, Sr., 87, of Lexington, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Born August 27, 1932 in Versailles, KY. He retired from 30 years of servitude and friendship with Harry Cohen, he served in the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his wife, Rosetta Smithers; five children, Melvin "Buddy" Smithers Jr., Angel (Frank) Watkins, Camesha (Manuel) Davis of Lexington, KY, Marie (Jonathan) Green and Vicki Smithers both of Rochester, NY and to also include Roger Johnson of Lexington, KY, Revella Cooper, Columbus, OH and Glenn (Brenda) Johnson of Pikeville, KY,; a host of grandchildren. Services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road. Eulogist Bishop Jerome Norwood. Visitation will be held from 10 1 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.



