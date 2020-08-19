1/2
Deacon Melvin Smithers Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SMITHERS Deacon Melvin, Sr., 87, of Lexington, died Friday, August 14, 2020. Born August 27, 1932 in Versailles, KY. He retired from 30 years of servitude and friendship with Harry Cohen, he served in the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his wife, Rosetta Smithers; five children, Melvin "Buddy" Smithers Jr., Angel (Frank) Watkins, Camesha (Manuel) Davis of Lexington, KY, Marie (Jonathan) Green and Vicki Smithers both of Rochester, NY and to also include Roger Johnson of Lexington, KY, Revella Cooper, Columbus, OH and Glenn (Brenda) Johnson of Pikeville, KY,; a host of grandchildren. Services will be held 1:00 pm Saturday at Kerr Brothers Harrodsburg Road. Eulogist Bishop Jerome Norwood. Visitation will be held from 10 1 pm Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kerr Brothers Funeral Home
3421 Harrodsburg Road
Lexington, KY 40513
(859) 223-3140
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lexington Herald-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved