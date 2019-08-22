|
age 76, passed away on Aug 19, 2019. He was born Oct 26, 1942, in Russell County, KY to the late Cornelius and Delphie Gosser Stephens. Having owned and operated Tice & Company, Inc., he worked as a plumber for many years, until the death of his wife, Linda Tipton Stephens, in 2007. He then moved to Cynthiana, KY where he fulfilled his dream of becoming a cattle farmer. He loved the outdoors, riding his tractors and keeping his farms in pristine condition. Besides his parents and wife Linda, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Garvey, Edgar, and Vertis Stephens; his sisters Norma Caruthers, Hylia Jean Sallee; half-brothers, Carroll Stephens, Jerry Stephens, Jackie Stephens; and a half-sister, Jewell Stone. Surviving are his two daughters, Janie (Randy) Perkins and June K. Stephens (Greg Brown), as well as grandchildren, John David (Whitney) Morgerson and Brooke Hayley Perkins. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Anna Marie and Eli James Morgerson; a sister, Rosaleen (Cordell) Luttrell and sister-in-law, Freida Stephens. The funeral service for Mervin Stephens will be on Sat, Aug 24, 2019, at 1pm at Hinton-Turner Funeral Home with interment to follow in Paris Cemetery. Casket bearers are, Randy Perkins, Greg Brown, Andy Applegate, Coleman Tudor, Dusty Tipton and Mark Crowder. Visitation will begin at 11am until time for the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Greg Brown for being a loving caregiver. Also, we extend grateful appreciation to those at Bridgepointe at Ashgrove Woods for the love and support that was shown to Pop and our family during his stay there, as well as a special thanks to the nurses and aides for his care, especially Brianna Davis. We also express sincere gratitude to Bluegrass Care Navigators and all the staff at Central Baptist Hospital for their kindness and respectful care. www.hintonturner.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 22, 2019