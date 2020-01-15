|
ANDERSEN Michael A., 80, loving son of the late Harriett and Arthur, loving brother of Kenneth Andersen (Lucille), died on January 11, 2020. Also survived by two nephews, Carl (Alyson) and Thomas (Dani), a niece, Dr. Cici Andersen (Scott Kranzel) and longtime dear friends, J.W. Fister and Henry Alexander of KY and Stanley Forman and Fiona Power of MA. Mike was born and raised in Lexington, KY, graduated from Lafayette HS and the U. of Missouri, from which he also received a Master's degree in Journalism after his proud service in the Army. He then worked for newspapers in Texas and Kansas before going to Boston, home of his beloved Red Sox. He worked at the Boston Herald, mainly as a sports photographer. While at the Herald he earned a group Pulitzer Prize in photography. For several years, he was an officer of the National Press Photographers Association. After his early retirement in 1986, he enjoyed extensive world travel. He returned to Lexington in 1998 because of his mother's health. They had fun joining the Citizens Police Academy. He also became a Kentucky Colonel to his delight. Family and friends will meet at Milward-Broadway, 159 North Broadway, on Saturday, January 18, 2020, 1-3 PM. Private interment will be at the Lexington Cemetery with military honors. www.milwardfuneral.com
