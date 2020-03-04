|
of Winchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at the Clark Regional Medical Center at the age of 101. He was the widower of Alma Clarkson Rowady of Maysville, Kentucky, his companion in marriage for over 50 years and to whom he was unconditionally devoted. Mr. Rowady, longtime counsel and Winchester Historian, had a varied law practice in both state and federal judicial systems, including before the U.S. Supreme Court. He represented a group that purchased over 1,100 acres in the neighborhood of Henry Clay High School in Fayette County where affluent subdivisions now exist. In some instances, he was permitted to invest in several business enterprises with clients, including the emerging cable television service. Several franchises throughout the state were obtained, a business organization was formed, and the physical system was constructed. These were operated for about a year and sold. With profits from these ventures he was able to establish a Charitable Remainder Trust at the University of Kentucky to help students buy books or use for other educational needs. Rowady maintained a law practice until he retired at the end of 2005. He spent his retirement years performing pro-bono legal services, mentoring elementary school children and as advisor to Blair & Rowady, PSC and Rowady-Hendricks-Law, PSC, which took over his former practice. Along with his wife Alma, Mr. Rowady was preceded in death by his parents Lewis Alexander Rowady and Rose Jabbour Rowady, both of whom came to the United States from the country of Lebanon. He was also preceded in death by his sisters Julia Rowady of Chevy Chase, Maryland and Helen Courie of Silver Springs, Maryland and brothers John Rowady of Lexington, Kentucky and Lewis Rowady of Detroit, Michigan, and by his faithful companion Cecil Thomas of Winchester. He is survived by his children Jane Rowady of Lexington and Michael A. Rowady, II "Alex" (Rita) of Winchester; grandchildren Jackson Wells Rowady of Richmond, Virginia and Davis Michael Rowady of Lexington, Virginia, numerous nieces and nephews, and friend and caretaker Anna Thomas of Winchester. Funeral services for Mr. Rowady will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winchester. Visitation will occur Thursday from 5:00 - 8:00pm at the church. Scobee Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Contributions in memory of Mike Rowady may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winchester (the church, St. Agatha Academy, Knights of Columbus or St. Vincent de Paul Society), or the Clark County Public Library.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Mar. 4, 2020