We sadly announce the death of our father Michael B. Flynn, 100, who died Oct. 26, 2020, in El Paso, Texas. He was the widower of Jean Flynn who died in 2009. He and Jean raised five children together during their 68-year marriage -- Mike, Bonnie, Rory, Rob, and Mary Pat. Mike was a life-long birder and he instilled a love of nature in each of us. Memorial service at a later date at Milward-Southland to be followed by interment of ashes at Calvary Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com