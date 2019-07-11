|
Michael Clay Fairchild, 54, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Central Baptist Hospital. He was born November 26, 1964 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Wannie Clay and Leslie Ann Myers Fairchild. He was an avid bowler, a Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR fan and he loved his Pontiac Firehawk. He is survived by his sister, Melanie (Randy) Johnson, one nephew, Cameron Johnson, his fiancé and the love of his life, Karen Boggs and her children, Dylan, Olivia and Katie Boggs, many aunts and uncles and his beloved dog, Braxton. Services will be 11:00 AM, Saturday July 13, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Bales officiating. Bearers will be Jimmy Pridemore, Chuck Callahan, Ricky May, Billy Craycraft, Joe Hendricks and Billy Hamilton. Honorary Bearers will be Ernie Bailey, Jerry Harmon II, Brent Fairchild, Jason Williams, Dwayne Bates and Erick Hager. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3-9:00 PM at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 11, 2019