Obituary Flowers Michael Compton, 58, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Michael was born November 25, 1960 in Louisa, KY to Shannon and Betty (Moore) Compton. He was preceded in death by his father. Michael was a radio broadcaster and loved music. He enjoyed tinkering with cars and attended Smokey Valley Church. In addition to his mother Betty, he is survived by his daughter and son in law LeeAnn and Tyler Kitts of Ashland, KY. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Doug Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Young Funeral Home Chapel. Young Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mr. Compton. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries