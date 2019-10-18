|
|
Cornett, Michael Lynn, age 56, of Richmond, KY passed away unexpectedly on October 11, 2019. Michael was born in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He graduated from Henry Clay High School, Lexington, KY in 1981. He served in the United States Army in Fort Bragg, NC for 2 years. He was fortunate to have seen much of the United States while employed by Werner Enterprises, McLane Co. and Petro Haulers as a coast-to-coast driver. He achieved million miler status as well as accident free while employed by Werner Enterprises. ‘Mike’ loved a Hallmark movie and a cold margarita in his man cave, riding his Harley on a sunny day and a good laugh. He is survived by his wife of 24 years Linda Ann Cornett; son Nathan Cornett of Florida; step daughter Suzanne Cunha (Rob) of Assonet, MA; his parents Norman Lee and Ruth Allen Cornett of Lexington, KY; sister Shelley Hacker (Jim) of Lexington, KY; niece Mary Austin Hacker of Athens, GA; and nephew Huntley Hacker of Lexington, KY. He had a life long love of animals, especially his golden retrievers Satchel and Scout. Friends who wish to honor Michael’s life are encouraged to give to their local animal shelters. Final resting place at Lexington Cemetery.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Oct. 18, 2019