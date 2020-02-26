|
DIXON Michael (Chief), 74 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 23, 2020 in the capable and gentle hands of the caring staff at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Mike was born August 6, 1945 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late John J. Dixon and Alice D. Dixon, being the youngest of three children. He is survived by his wife Kathy Dixon, his two daughters; Anne M. Fletcher (Jeff) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Andrea R. Guilds (Dillon) of Lexington, Kentucky, his two sons; John H. Dixon (Karen) of Woodberry, New Jersey and Brandon Fields of Lexington, Kentucky, two granddaughters; Sydney Fletcher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Olivia Dixon of Woodberry, New Jersey, his grandson; Coleman Fletcher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, two brothers; Richard J. Dixon and Joseph A. Dixon of West Chester, Pennsylvania, two doxies; Leroy and Liam. Mike served in the United States Army Band as a Trumpet Player from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam Era. Here he received a National Defense Service Medal, Expert Rifle Badge, and a Good Conduct Medal. Mike experienced the consequences of war as he played services for many soldiers who lost their lives too soon. He also witnessed the dangers in our nation as he protected others in the Pittsburgh Riots. He took pride in the service he provided our country and made the decision to continue to protect the people after serving his time in the army by graduating Magna Cum Laude with his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from West Chester University. He then proceeded to complete his Masters of Science in Criminal Justice also at West Chester University. Mike served as police officer in multiple states and then found his calling in teaching college students for Kentucky Community & Technical College, Eastern Kentucky University, and Morehead State University. He was passionate in making his courses an experience his students would always remember by including his experience in the field, hands on education, and the most important being humor. Many students were touched by his dedication to their education during his 15 years of teaching and looked to him as a mentor and friend. To say that Mike left his imprint on the world is an underestimate. There are so many individuals that experienced his kind nature and willingness to help whether it be in the classroom or the grocery store. His family realizes that they are not alone in holding his value in their hearts and are proud to know that many others hold him in their thoughts and memories. The family would like to give special thanks to the following for their exemplary work in care services for Mike: Morgan Guilds, CNA; Bluegrass Hospice Care, CHI Home Health, and Saint Joseph Hospital. A visitation service will be held on Friday (2/28/20) from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home at 3421 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington KY 40513. A celebration service will be held on Saturday (2/29/20) beginning at 10:30am at St. Luke Catholic Church located at 304 South Main Street, Nicholasville, KY 40356. Burial will not follow the celebration service, but will occur on (3/2/20) at 9:00am at the Camp Nelson National Cemetery located at 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356. All are welcome to join the family in fellowship at Saint Luke Catholic Church following the celebration service.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 26, 2020