FULLER Michael Douglas, of Lexington, Ky., was born November 6th 1965, and departed this life Thursday, August 8, 2019 at UK Hospital. He was 54 years old. He was born in Lexington, Ky., the son of the late Kenneth & Maye Hoskins Fuller. He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, and was an auto body repair technician in Virginia and Central Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind two brothers, Ron and Randy Fuller; a sister-in-law Lisa Fuller; a niece, Ashley Nicole Fuller; a score of Hoskins and Fuller cousins; and a host of friends. The family appreciates all support and prayers and would like to say a "Special Thank You" to Frank Abbott for his kindness and love. Fuller was a member of the body of Christ on Earth. Starting at noon on Saturday, August the 17th, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Journey Church on 2842 Leestown Rd., Frankfort, Ky 40601. It is on the right at the Fayette/Franklin County line. Travis Hunter of the Journey Church will be officiating. Casual dress, please.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Aug. 13, 2019