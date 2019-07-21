|
age 60, husband of Katherine Denise Rayborn Hurst, passed away July 17, 2019. He was born on September 24, 1958 to the late Bill Hurst and Gertrude Eversole Hurst who survives. Michael was a retired from the City of Nicholasville where he served as a dispatcher and Police Officer. He is survived by one son Taylor Joseph (Natasha) Hurst, one daughter Tiffany Nicole (Willie) Howard, one stepdaughter Lacey Nicholle (Tyler) Noe, four grandchildren Arianna, Kinsley, Jayden and Lakoda, two brothers Billy (Amy Day-Isham) Hurst and William Hurst, and one sister Angie (Lionel) Gonzalez. Funeral service will be conducted at 1PM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Betts & West Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Riley and Pastor Bob Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Monday at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.bettsandwestfuneralhome.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on July 21, 2019