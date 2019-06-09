|
Michael Dean Gillispie, 66, husband to Linda Mae Hutchens Gillispie, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019 in Georgetown, Kentucky. He was born December 24, 1952 in Bourbon County, Kentucky to the late Michael Ford and Amanda Lou Gillispie. Michael was a truck driver, and he enjoyed fishing, yard work, riding motorcycles and boating. Above all, he loved spending time with family. Along with his wife, he is survived by children, Michael Luthern Gillispie (Cindy) of Stamping Ground, Roger Clark Gillispie and Amanda Sue Rains (Pete) both of Georgetown; grandchildren, Brandon Craig Gillispie, Dante Xavier Raymond, Abigail Faith Gillispie, Michaela Mae Gillispie, Benjamin Charles Gillispie, Anthony Dean Gillispie, Roger Logan Gillispie, and Matthew Dylan Gillispie. Michael is also survived by mother-in-law, Betty Hutchens, and sisters, Judy Faye Duncan and Sarah Lee Bertand both of Lexington. He is preceded in death by a sister, Lavonda Lou Traylor. Visitation will be Monday, June 10, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home, 320 West Main Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on June 9, 2019
