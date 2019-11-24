|
BALKO Dr. Michael Gregory, M.D., 69, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at St Elizabeth Hospice in Edgewood KY. He was a physician for over 35 years working as a Neuropathologist with St Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood KY. He received his medical degree from the University of Louisville School of Medicine in 1983. Preceded in death by his father Michael Balko Jr. and sister Lonnie Rose Balko. Survivors include his wife Julia Balko of Lakeside Park, mother Lillian Balko of Lexington, brother Thomas (Lisa) Balko of Lexington, brother Dr. James (Theresa) Balko M.D. of Phoenix AZ and sister Bonnie (Ben) Alexander of Lexington. Also surviving are 5 nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials can be made to Kenton County Animal Services 1020 Mary Laidley Rd Ft Mitchell KY 41017 or Save the Animals Foundation 4011 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati OH 45227. Linnemann Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Center has been entrusted with the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Nov. 24, 2019