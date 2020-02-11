|
|
|
Michael Eric Hempstead was born on December 18, 1962 to Homer and Mildred Hempstead in Rockford, IL. He left this world on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after a long battle with kidney disease. Michael spent his early years in Rockford—he was baptized at an early age, grew up surrounded by a large family, and was known for his outgoing personality. After graduating from East High School, Michael joined the military. He was a veteran of the US Air Force (1984-88) and the US Army (1989-93). He served honorably, receiving numerous commendations, including those for achievement and good conduct. Michael was proud to have served this country, following in the footsteps of his father. Even after leaving the military and becoming disabled, he continued to volunteer and serve those who served. After leaving the military, Michael settled in Lexington, KY. It was here where he met his former wife, Angie, who has remained a faithful friend. Michael adored their one and only daughter, Brandy, who was his everything. They enjoyed listening to music together and talking about any and everything! His love for her was fierce and he was so proud of the intelligent woman she has become. Michael is survived by siblings Maria (Norman) Hayes of Rockford, IL; Marion Hempstead of Decatur, IL; Anita Hempstead Winbush of Rockford; and Maurice (Deidre) Hempstead of Rockford and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, and his big brother Eugene “Curly.” Michael had a special relationship with his younger brother, Maurice. They shared a love of music, a good sound system, and their crew of friends who have remained so tight throughout their lives. He was also very close to his three older sisters who were loving, protective, and with him until the end. The family would also like to express their many fond memories of Michael including his love of vintage cars and his first Camaro that he spent the early 1980’s polishing in the driveway on Ogilby Rd. He was a Chicago Bears fan and never missed tuning in to their games. He is remembered as having a generous spirit and a giant heart. He wouldn’t hesitate to give whatever he had to whomever was in need. He could captivate an entire room, have people on the floor laughing with his wicked sense of humor, and was an engaging storyteller. His winning smile, along with his sharp taste in clothes and shoes, charmed everyone he met. Michael will truly be missed by everyone whose lives he touched. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, KY, Rev. Larry Blackford, Sr., officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Lexington, KY. Online guestbook www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Feb. 11, 2020