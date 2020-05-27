Michael Brian “Big Mike” Horton, 44, Cocoa, Florida formerly of Wilmore, Kentucky died, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. He was born in Lexington, Kentucky on May 12, 1976 to Deborah Adams Martin and the late Michael Horton. He is survived by a brother, Chris Horton, sisters, Mary Horton, Angie Horton, Michelle Horton and Jessie Ross, and a niece Hannah Thomas. Betts & West Funeral Home is honored to serve the Horton and Martin families. Services will be announced soon. Interment will be in Bluegrass Memorial Gardens. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.