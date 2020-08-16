HUGGINS Michael, (90) passed away peacefully August 6th, 2020 while under the gentle care of Hospice. He was born June 16th, 1930 in Liverpool, England. He was one of 3 brothers and 2 sisters all deceased. Michael is survived by his wife of 67 years, Val, grandsons, Mike (Hannah), Ben (Laura) and great grandchildren Abbey, Michael, Livy, Henry and Christian. Several nieces and nephews as well as life long friends, Floyd and Joan. Michael was loved and admired by all who knew him. He was a kind and gentle man with a wonderful smile and good sense of humor. His love of dogs led him to never be without a pocket full of dog biscuits in case he came across one of his furry friends. His interests were walking (often with a dog), reading, traveling and gardening. He was a member of South Elkhorn Christian Church for 27 years. He and Val led an interesting life, emigrating to Canada in 1954, returning to Liverpool in 1967 and retiring to Lexington in 1993 to be near their daughter and her family. As a final gift, Michael chose to bequeath his body to the U.K. College of Medicine. There are no services planned at this time. If you would like to honor Michaels memory, the family is suggesting donations to Hospice of the Bluegrass, or the Lexington Humane Society.



