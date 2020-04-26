|
DOOLEY Michael James (Mick) On April 21, 2020, the 11th anniversary of his dad's death, the toughest cowboy we ever knew rode away, headed for his favorite fishin' hole. "Hello, Mom and Dad." Mick was born on February 10, 1954. He was the father of three boys, Shawn, Ryan (Misty), and Brian (Elisa); grandfather of Emily, Shane, Dallyn, Maggie, Rowdy and ones to be; brother of 12 siblings Terri (Larry) Henson, Rosemary (Ron) Allsup, Dee Armstrong, Jodi Murphy, Ginger Tribby, Margie (Chuck) Gehringer, Joanne (Bryan) Hartman, Nancy (Dean) Ross, Kevin Dooley, Carol (Dan) Weltner, Denise Dooley, and Tim (Lesley) Dooley; and uncle to many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Ellen Dooley; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and other beloved family and friends. Mick enjoyed, in no particular order, hunting, fishing, golf, the Boston Red Sox, the Kentucky Wildcats, NASCAR, and most of all spending time with friends and family. Private burial will be at St.Patrick's Irish Settlement, Cumming, Iowa. A celebration of the cowboy's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Baptist Health for their compassionate care of our dad and brother. Memorial contributions may be directed to Baptist Health, Lexington, KY.
Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on Apr. 26, 2020