LAVENS Michael, age 69, left this world peacefully on May 19, 2019 to join his beloved wife, Lisa Lavens. Michael was born October 1, 1949 in Grayling, Michigan. He was preceded in death by parents Bernard and Mary Alice Lavens (Dolen). In 1987, Michael married the love of his life, Lisa. Together they raised three daughters and had the privilege of knowing and loving seven grandchildren. Michael devoted his life to the field of Healthcare Engineering as the Director of Engineering at Saint Joseph Hospital and later as a Healthcare Project Management Consultant. He had numerous certifications in his field and served on the board and as a member of the Kentucky Society of Healthcare Engineers and the American Society of Healthcare Engineers, always dedicated to learning and to teaching. A lover of all thing nautical, Michael's favorite hobby was buying and selling nautical antiques where he developed quite the following as 'Captain Mike'. He was also a devoted member of Daybreak Community Church. He made his life's purpose to love and be kind to those around him and made a friend in everyone he met. Michael is survived by daughters, Michele Estepp (Allen), Holly Kinderman (Kurtis), and Brittney Lavens Saitta (Matthew); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sweet pup, Marley; sisters Bernadette Mills (Ken) and Beth York (Sandy Mercer) and a number of other relatives and close friends. There will be a memorial service for all family, friends and loved ones at Daybreak Community Church on May 30, 2019; visitation from 4pm and service at 6:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Daybreak Community Church, 210 E. Reynolds Road, Lexington KY 40517. Published in Lexington Herald-Leader on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary