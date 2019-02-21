|
Michael Lynn Courtney, 64, husband to Karen Stevens Courtney, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born April 3, 1954 in Scott County, Kentucky to the late Wallace Courtney, Jr. and Alta Marie McIntosh Courtney. Michael was a member of Long Lick Baptist Church, and was a machinist by trade. He loved to play video games. Along with his wife, he is survived by stepchildren, Sonia Kay Smallwood of London, Kentucky, Danny Johnson of Manchester, Kentucky, and Rodney Johnson of Georgetown, Kentucky, grandchildren, Roy, Josh, Piper, Cody, and R.J., and 4 great grandchildren. Michael is also survived by brothers, Steven Wallace Courtney of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, William Courtney of Louisville, Kentucky, and sister, Mary Betty Hail of Lexington, Kentucky. No service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com
